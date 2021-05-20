Actor Ion Dichiseanu dies. TNB : A great stage performer, wonderful colleague
May 20, 2021
Actor Ion Dichiseanu dies. TNB : A great stage performer, wonderful colleague.
Ion Dichiseanu was a great stage performer and a wonderful colleague, the I.L. Caragiale National Theatre House (TNB) says in a message of condolence at the death of the great actor. “The actor Ion Dichiseanu passed away at the age of 87. At the National Theatre he was a stage... The post Actor (...)
