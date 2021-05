EUR 45 mln worth of heroin seized in Romania's Constanta port

Romania's Directorate for Investigating Organized Crime and Terrorism (DIICOT) announced on Thursday, May 20, the largest seizure of heroin in Romania - almost a ton and a half - with an estimated street value in excess of EUR 45 mln. The drugs were discovered in the Port of Constanta, came