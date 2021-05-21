Historic industrial facility Vulcan in southern Bucharest sold for real estate purposes

Historic industrial facility Vulcan in southern Bucharest sold for real estate purposes. Vulcan factories - one of the first industrial sites in Romania, developed in 1904 in southern Bucharest as a branch of the Austrian Joint Stock Company for the Manufacture of Machines and Wagons based in Brno, will be dismantled, and the land will be sold in a deal expected around EUR 35 mln, (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]