Prime Kapital competes with major retailers for former industrial site in Bucharest

Prime Kapital competes with major retailers for former industrial site in Bucharest. SIF Banat - Crișana (SIF1) is in the process of signing pre-contracts for the sale at a high profit of the former IMGB industrial platform in the south of Bucharest, recently acquired. The sale of the entire platform may become the largest land transaction in Romania’s history, at a value of (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]