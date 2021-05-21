 
May 21, 2021

COVID-19: Over 25% of Romania’s eligible population has received at least one vaccine dose
COVID-19: Over 25% of Romania’s eligible population has received at least one vaccine dose.

Official data released on Thursday, May 20, showed that slightly over a quarter (25.14%) of Romania’s eligible population (aged 16 and over) has received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine. This means that more than 4.04 million people are now vaccinated in the country. Most of them (...)

