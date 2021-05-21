COVID-19 vaccination campaign: 84,975 people immunised in last 24 hoursRomania's National COVID-19 Vaccination Coordination Committee (CNCAV) has reported that in the last 24 hours, 84,975 doses of vaccine were administered, of which 62,749 doses of the Pfizer vaccine, 7,079 of the Moderna vaccine, 7,800 of the AstraZeneca vaccine and 7,347 of the Johnson & (...)
Tourists warned of imminent avalanches in Retezat MassifMountain rescuers of Hunedoara County are warning tourists that there is a risk of an imminent avalanche in the high area of the Retezat Massif, as snow on the slopes exposed to the sun can go downhill as a result of rising temperatures.
"As a result of rising temperatures of late and the (...)
ForMin Aurescu: Solving prolonged conflicts is a priority for RomaniaMinister of Foreign Affairs Bogdan Aurescu on Friday participated in the 131st meeting of the Committee of Ministers of the Council of Europe (CoE), organised as a videoconference, on which occasion he stressed that solving prolonged conflicts is a priority for Romania. According to a MAE (...)