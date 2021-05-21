Lego Romania Sees 2020 Profit Up 19% to RON3.1M

Lego Romania Sees 2020 Profit Up 19% to RON3.1M. Denmark’s Lego posted RON117 million sales in Romania in 2020, 13% higher than in 2019, as well as RON3.1 million profit, Finance Ministry data show. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]