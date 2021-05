Pipe Manufacturer Silcotub Zalau Revenue Shrinks 31% to RON1.65B in 2020

Pipe Manufacturer Silcotub Zalau Revenue Shrinks 31% to RON1.65B in 2020. Industrial pipe manufacturer Silcotub Zalau, part of the Tenaris group of Italy’s Roca family, posted RON1.65 billion (EUR342.9 million) revenue last year, some 31% lower than the RON2.39 billion (EUR505.3 million) of 2019, Finance Ministry data (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]