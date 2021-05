Diverta Bookstore Chain Owner Octavian Radu Sells 1.2 Million Shares In Evergent Investments For RON1.7M

Diverta Bookstore Chain Owner Octavian Radu Sells 1.2 Million Shares In Evergent Investments For RON1.7M. Businessman Octavian Radu, who owns several businesses, among which bookstore chain Diverta and postal firm Pink Post, sold, between May 17 and 19, 2021, on the stock market, a total 1.28 million shares held in investment fund Evergent Investments, formerly known as SIF Moldova, for RON1.75 (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]