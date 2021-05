Romgaz Agrees to Extend Iernut Contract after Multiple Delays and Termination Notices

Romgaz Agrees to Extend Iernut Contract after Multiple Delays and Termination Notices. Romania's state-owned natural gas producer Romgaz Medias (SNG.RO) said Friday it has come to an agreement with the contractor building the Iernut power plant to finalize the project. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]