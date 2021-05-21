GCS: Romania’s COVID-19 daily case count rises by 484 following over 34.000 tests nationwide

GCS: Romania’s COVID-19 daily case count rises by 484 following over 34.000 tests nationwide. A number of 484 new cases of people infected with SARS-CoV-2 have been registered in the last 24 hours, in over 34,000 tests performed, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS) informed on Friday. These are cases that have not previously tested positive, the cited source states. As of Thursday, (...) [Read the article in Nine O`Clock]