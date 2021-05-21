Survey: More than half of carsharing users in Bucharest prefer SPARK because they find cars very easily, at low costs, and contribute to protecting the environment



Survey: More than half of carsharing users in Bucharest prefer SPARK because they find cars very easily, at low costs, and contribute to protecting the environment.

Over 53% of Bucharest users choosing carsharing to travel around the city prefer SPARK, the carsharing service with the largest fleet of exclusively electric cars, according to a survey initiated in March-April by SPARK among a total of more than 3,300 carsharing users. The main reasons for (...)