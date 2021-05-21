Coronavirus / GCS: 636 patients - in intensive care; 3,919 hospitalizations

Coronavirus / GCS: 636 patients - in intensive care; 3,919 hospitalizations. A number of 3,919 people with COVID-19 are hospitalized in specialized health units, of whom 636 in intensive care, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS) announced on Friday. Overall, 11,485 people confirmed with SARS-CoV-2 infection are in isolation at home and 4,662 are in institutionalized isolation in Romania, GCS said. Also, 46,315 people are in quarantine at home and 78 in institutionalized quarantine. AGERPRES (RO - author: Eusebi Manolache, editor: Mihai Simionescu EN - editor: Simona Iacob) [Read the article in Agerpres]