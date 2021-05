McDonald’s Seeks To Hire Over 1,000 People At Its 88 Restaurants In Romania

McDonald’s Seeks To Hire Over 1,000 People At Its 88 Restaurants In Romania. Premier Restaurants Romania, which operates McDonald’s restaurants in Romania, is starting a recruitment campaign across the country, offering over 1,000 jobs in 27 cities and towns in which it operates, among which capital Bucharest, Constanta, Brasov, Cluj-Napoca, Timisoara, Oradea, Sibiu and (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]