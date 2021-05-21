Tesseract Architecture designs the new private neurology clinic Neuroaxis relocated in U Center office building (Bucharest downtown)

Tesseract Architecture designs the new private neurology clinic Neuroaxis relocated in U Center office building (Bucharest downtown). Although the architecture normatives for hospitals and medical clinics are outdated and the Romanian authorities have not upgraded them since the `70s, the new Neuroaxis clinic introduces a patient – centric, futuristic design concept, in line with the newest international standards. Increasing (...) [Read the article in Nine O`Clock]