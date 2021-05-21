Wizz Air to gradually reopen 27 air routes operated from Romania to nine other countries

Wizz Air to gradually reopen 27 air routes operated from Romania to nine other countries. A number of 27 routes operated from some airports in Romania to destinations in nine countries will be gradually reopened by Wizz Air, according to a press release of the airline, sent to AGERPRES on Friday. The reopening of the flights will take place until June 6. "In the context of the gradual relaxation of Covid-19 restrictions in Europe, Wizz Air is taking new steps, announcing the reopening of routes that will transport its passengers to diverse European destinations. From May 21, anyone will be able to book tickets and enjoy a well-deserved vacation or will be able to visit relatives and friends from the mainland during the summer to many more Wizz destinations," the statement said. The list of countries benefiting from the reopening of flights includes: Germany, Italy, Spain, Switzerland, the United Kingdom, Portugal, the Netherlands, France and Malta. Wizz Air states that a series of routes from Bucharest, Cluj-Napoca, Timisoara, Targu Mures, Iasi, Sibiu, Bacau, Craiova and Suceava will have as popular destinations: Rome, Turin, Pisa, Cagliari, Bologna, Venice Treviso, Catania and Milan or Memmingen and Frankfurt-Hahn. The airline will also reconnect Romania with Liverpool, Edinburgh and Birmingham, but also with Palma de Mallorca, Eindhoven, Lisbon, Lyon, Geneva and Malta. Wizz Air operates a fleet of 138 Airbus A320 and A321 aircraft. The company is listed on the London Stock Exchange. AGERPRES (RO - author: Daniel Badea, editor: Mariana Nica, EN - author: Cristina Zaharia, editor: Adina Panaitescu) [Read the article in Agerpres]