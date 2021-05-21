Gourmet dairy producer’s shares, up by a third on Bucharest Stock Exchange debut

Gourmet dairy producer’s shares, up by a third on Bucharest Stock Exchange debut. The shares Agroserv Mariuta, a Romanian gourmet dairy producer known for the brand “Laptaria cu Caimac”, debuted on the Bucharest Stock Exchange’s AeRO market on Friday at a price of RON 63 and then slowly declined towards RON 57.5. This translated into gains of 27% to 40% for the investors who (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]