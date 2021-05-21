 
COVID-19 vaccination campaign: 84,975 people immunised in last 24 hours
COVID-19 vaccination campaign: 84,975 people immunised in last 24 hours.

Romania's National COVID-19 Vaccination Coordination Committee (CNCAV) has reported that in the last 24 hours, 84,975 doses of vaccine were administered, of which 62,749 doses of the Pfizer vaccine, 7,079 of the Moderna vaccine, 7,800 of the AstraZeneca vaccine and 7,347 of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, according to data provided on Friday by the National Public Health Institute (INSP) on the National Electronic Register of Vaccinations application. CNCAV shows that 28,366 people were vaccinated with their first dose of the vaccine, while 56,609 were fully vaccinated as they got their second dose. Since the beginning of the vaccination campaign on December 27, 2020, 7,199,038 doses have been administered to 4,086,224 people, of whom 973,410 have received their first dose and 3,112,814 have been fully vaccinated as they received their second dose as well. In the last 24 hours, 82 side effects were reported, of which 9 were local and 73 general. Since the beginning of the immunisation campaign, there have been a combined 15,650 adverse reactions to the Pfizer, Moderna and AstraZeneca vaccines. CNCAV also says that 146 side effects are being investigated. AGERPRES (RO - author: Livia Popescu, editor: Claudia Stanescu; EN - author: Bogdan Gabaroi, editor: Adina Panaitescu)

