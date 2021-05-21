Tourists warned of imminent avalanches in Retezat Massif

Tourists warned of imminent avalanches in Retezat Massif. Mountain rescuers of Hunedoara County are warning tourists that there is a risk of an imminent avalanche in the high area of the Retezat Massif, as snow on the slopes exposed to the sun can go downhill as a result of rising temperatures. "As a result of rising temperatures of late and the consistent layer of snow in the area of the Retezat Massif, many snow slippages have been observed that led to the formation of consistent avalanche cones on the slopes exposed to the sun," the Hunedoara County Mountain Rescue Public Service said on Friday. Given the circumstances, mountain rescuers recommend caution when crossing or accessing the slopes in the upper area of the trails, as there is an imminent risk of avalanches at this time. According to them, in Retezat there is still enough snow in the valleys, and ridge areas have bare parts that alternate with heavy snow of dense consistency that is difficult to negotiate. Tourists are advised to seek the advice of mountain rescuers or cabin owners for any action in the mountain area in order to prevent accidents or unwanted incidents.