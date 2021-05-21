 
Romaniapress.com

May 21, 2021

Romanian Foresters Association to issue "Romanian Wood" trademark to relevant companies
May 21, 2021

Romanian Foresters Association to issue "Romanian Wood" trademark to relevant companies.

The Romanian Foresters Association (ASFOR) has registered at the State Office for Inventions and Trademarks (OSIM) the "Romanian Wood" trademark, which aims to capitalize on wood products from Romania, only from sustainable-managed forests, operated by Romanian companies and capitalized on transparently. According to the information of the association, posted on its own Facebook page, the documents for the trademark registration at OSIM were submitted last year, on May 5. At present, in Europe, there are such trademarks that show the origin of the wood only in Switzerland and France. "This trademark will show that the wood has been harvested and capitalized on in fair and legal conditions in the forests of Romania and will be a landmark on the international wood market. At the European level, only Switzerland and France have such trademarks that show the origin of the wood. From a commercial perspective, the application of the trademark will bring added value to Romanian companies that export wood and wood products. Few people know that the Romanian softwood used in construction is of a better quality than in Finland, Russia or France. It is also sought after on foreign markets, as well as beech wood. Romanian beech competes in foreign markets with beech from France and Serbia. In this respect, Romania is one of the most important players in Europe," said ASFOR representatives. With this registration at OSIM, the "Romanian Wood" certificate will be issued by the Romanian Foresters Association. The Romanian Foresters Association is the employers' and professional organization of economic operators in forestry and wood industrialization, which represents, promotes, supports and defends the economic, legal and social interests of its members nationally and internationally. AGERPRES (RO - author: Daniel Badea, editor: Mariana Nica; EN - author: Bogdan Gabaroi, editor: Adina Panaitescu)

[Read the article in Agerpres]
 
 
SEE ALSO IN ROMANIAN NEWSPAPERS

Holde Agri Invest To Issue 21 Million New Shares Within Share Capital Increase; Seeks To Raise RON29M Holde Agri Invest (HAI.RO), a Romanian company operating farmland, said in a stock market report Friday that it would issue 21 million new Class A shares, with a nominal value of RON1/unit, within a share capital increase operation to be organized in two (...)

COVID-19 vaccination campaign: 84,975 people immunised in last 24 hours Romania's National COVID-19 Vaccination Coordination Committee (CNCAV) has reported that in the last 24 hours, 84,975 doses of vaccine were administered, of which 62,749 doses of the Pfizer vaccine, 7,079 of the Moderna vaccine, 7,800 of the AstraZeneca vaccine and 7,347 of the Johnson & (...)

Diverta Bookstore Chain Owner Octavian Radu Sold RON2.2 Million Worth Of Evergent Investments Shares This Week Businessman Octavian Radu, who owns several businesses, among which bookstore chain Diverta and postal firm Pink Post, sold 1.65 million shares in investment fund Evergent Investments (EVER.RO), formerly known as SIF Moldova, during the trading sessions on May 17, 18, 19, 20, for RON2.24 (...)

Tourists warned of imminent avalanches in Retezat Massif Mountain rescuers of Hunedoara County are warning tourists that there is a risk of an imminent avalanche in the high area of the Retezat Massif, as snow on the slopes exposed to the sun can go downhill as a result of rising temperatures. "As a result of rising temperatures of late and the (...)

Wizz Air Reopens 27 Routes From Romania To Nine Countries In Europe Low-cost airline Wizz Air on Friday said it was gradually reopening 27 routes to destinations in nine countries, operated from several Romanian airports.

ForMin Aurescu: Solving prolonged conflicts is a priority for Romania Minister of Foreign Affairs Bogdan Aurescu on Friday participated in the 131st meeting of the Committee of Ministers of the Council of Europe (CoE), organised as a videoconference, on which occasion he stressed that solving prolonged conflicts is a priority for Romania. According to a MAE (...)

Application submitted for 30m-euro gene bank funding under recovery, resilience plan Agriculture Minister Adrian Oros said in Buzau on Friday that a project to finance investment in the Buzau Gene Bank was submitted under Romania's National Recovery and Resilience Plan (PNRR). "We have included in this year's budget funding the startup of this project of the gene bank in (...)

 


Romaniapress.com : all romanian news. Copyright © DIRECTWAY | News RSS |