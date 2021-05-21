Holde Agri Invest To Issue 21 Million New Shares Within Share Capital Increase; Seeks To Raise RON29M

Holde Agri Invest To Issue 21 Million New Shares Within Share Capital Increase; Seeks To Raise RON29M. Holde Agri Invest (HAI.RO), a Romanian company operating farmland, said in a stock market report Friday that it would issue 21 million new Class A shares, with a nominal value of RON1/unit, within a share capital increase operation to be organized in two (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]