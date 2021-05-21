Diverta Bookstore Chain Owner Octavian Radu Sold RON2.2 Million Worth Of Evergent Investments Shares This Week

Diverta Bookstore Chain Owner Octavian Radu Sold RON2.2 Million Worth Of Evergent Investments Shares This Week. Businessman Octavian Radu, who owns several businesses, among which bookstore chain Diverta and postal firm Pink Post, sold 1.65 million shares in investment fund Evergent Investments (EVER.RO), formerly known as SIF Moldova, during the trading sessions on May 17, 18, 19, 20, for RON2.24 (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]