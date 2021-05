Interstar Chim Expects Revenue to Revert to Almost Pre-Pandemic Levels in 2021

Interstar Chim Expects Revenue to Revert to Almost Pre-Pandemic Levels in 2021. Household cleaning and personal care products manufacturer, importer and wholesaler Interstar Chim posted some RON185 million revenue in 2020, its highest ever. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]