Lenders in Romania See Profit Rise 15% in Q1

Lenders in Romania See Profit Rise 15% in Q1. The net profit of Romania’s banking system reached about RON1.89 billion at the end of the first quarter of 2021, 15% higher than in the year-ago period, while assets rose to a peak of RON574.9 billion, as lending increased at a rate of 5.7%, Romania’s central bank preliminary data (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]