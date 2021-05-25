Tennis: Monica Niculescu, Jaqueline Cristian, Gabriela Talaba, in 2nd round of Roland Garros qualifiers

Tennis: Monica Niculescu, Jaqueline Cristian, Gabriela Talaba, in 2nd round of Roland Garros qualifiers. Romanian tennis players Monica Niculescu, Jaqueline Cristian and Gabriela Talaba won, on Monday, in Paris, in the first round of qualifiers for the singles' main table of the Roland Garros tournament, the second Grand Slam tournament of the year. Monica Niculescu (33 years old, 175th in the WTA ranking) beat the Belgian Yveline Bonaventure (26 years old, 126th in the WTA) 6-2, 4-6, 6-2, after two hours of play. In the next round, Niculescu will face Carole Monnet (France), a 19-year-old player who ranks 381st in the world. Jaqueline Cristian (22 years old, 152nd in the WTA) won without any problems against the American Louisa Chirico (25 years old, 408th in the WTA), 6-1, 7-5, after an hour and 24 minutes, in a match disturbed by rain. Her next opponent will be the Egyptian Mayar Sherif Ahmed Abdelaziz (25 years old, 120th in the WTA). Sherif has won the only direct duel so far, in 2019, in the quarterfinals in Biella, 2-6, 7-6 (0), 6-4. Gabriela Talaba (25 years old, 210th in the WTA) defeated the Chinese Yue Yuan (29 years old) 6-3, 6-4, after one hour and 21 minutes, and in the next phase she will encounter British Harriet Dart (24 years old, 143 WTA). Talaba won the only previous match with Dart, 6-1, 6-3, in 2020, in the first round in Irapuato (Mexico). Also on Monday, Alexandra Dulgheru (31 years old, 444th in the WTA) defeated the Chinese Yafan Wang in the first preliminary round, 6-1, 6-3, and will play in the next round against the Australian Ellen Perez (25 years old, 239 WTA). Instead, Laura Ioana Paar was defeated by the Spaniard Nuria Parrizas Diaz, 6-2, 6-1. The match between Marius Copil (30 years old, 227th in the ATP raking) and the Chilean Marcelo Tomas Barrios Vera (23 years old, 230th in the ATP) was interrupted on Monday night, at the score of 6-4, 3-6, 4-4, after two hours and 20 minutes. On Tuesday, Irina Bara (versus British Jodie Burrage) and Elena Gabriela Ruse (versus French Aubane Droguet) will play in the first round of the preliminary phase. Sorana Cirstea, Patricia Tig, Irina Begu, Ana Bogdan and Mihaela Buzarnescu are qualified directly on the main picture. Simona Halep, world number three, will not participate in the Paris tournament due to an injury. AGERPRES (RO - author: Mihai Tenea, editor: Mihai Dragomir; EN - author: Bogdan Gabaroi, editor: Adina Panaitescu) [Read the article in Agerpres] SEE ALSO IN ROMANIAN NEWSPAPERS

