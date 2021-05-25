 
Romaniapress.com

May 25, 2021

OMV Petrom Sales Down 24% In 2020
May 25, 2021

OMV Petrom Sales Down 24% In 2020.

Sales of Romania's sole producer of oil and gas OMV Petrom, via its 560 filling stations, fell 24% on the year in 2020. By volume, each filling station sold 7% less fuel.

[Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]
 
 
SEE ALSO IN ROMANIAN NEWSPAPERS

Black Sea Trade and Development Bank extends loan for "green houses" in Romania The Black Sea Trade and Development Bank (BSTDB) is providing a loan of up to EUR 10 mln to Garanti BBVA Consumer Finance to finance energy improvements and resource efficiency of residential buildings in Romania. The three-year facility will be on-lent to Romanian homeowners to invest in (...)

SeedBlink crowdfunding platform seeks EUR 3 mln in Series A round The crowdfunding platform SeedBlink, specialised in technology startups, aims to raise EUR 3 mln in a Series A round, of which EUR 500,000 through its own platform. SeedBlink's pre-money valuation is EUR 12 mln. The listing on their platform will take place on May 27, when the investors will (...)

Romania's CFA macroeconomic confidence index at 6 years maximum The CFA Romania Association's Macroeconomic Confidence Indicator has increased in May compared to the previous month to 70.7 points, the highest value in the last six years. "Both the overall indicator and its two components [current state and expectations] have reached, for the second (...)

Romania's banking system posts 15% yoy stronger profits in Q1 Romania’s banking system boasted RON 1.9 bln (EUR 383 mln) in the first quarter of the year, which was 17.3% (+15% in euros) more compared to the same period of 2020, according to calculations based on data released by the National Bank of Romania (BNR). Return on assets (ROA) was 1.33%, (...)

Romania's PM Citu bullish about 2021 growth: 6%-9% The worst is over, Romania's economy will grow robustly this year, and even the inflationary pressures are not a real threat, prime minister Florin Citu said on an optimistic note in an interview given to Radio Guerrilla. He mentioned Goldman Sachs projecting 9% GDP growth for Romania this (...)

Romania close to dismantling public freight railway company CFR Marfa Romania's Government will dismantle the country's state-owned freight railway company CFR Marfa, according to a letter sent on May 11, 2021, by the European Commission to the country's Permanent Representation to the European Union. This marks a sharp departure from the plans announced by the (...)

European Commission attaches "to-do list" to Romania's Resilience Plan The European Commission insisted on attaching a list of reforms ("to-do list") on the EUR 16 bln soft loan extended to Romania under the Relaunch and Resilience Plan, according to Ziarul Financiar daily quoting sources familiar to the talks. Furthermore, the EC will invite the International (...)

 


Romaniapress.com : all romanian news. Copyright © DIRECTWAY | News RSS |