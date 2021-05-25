ASIC To Build In Bucharest The First Hotel Under Novotel Living Brand In Eastern Europe



Ion Catutoiu, an entrepreneur engrossed in various investments, including in the real estate sector, and Andrei Stanciu, CEO of construction company Somet Group, will jointly develop a 150-room hotel for long stay, which will be affiliated to the Novotel Living brand and will be the first of (...)