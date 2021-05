SeedBlink Seeks To Raise EUR3M Via Listing On Own Crowdfunding Platform

SeedBlink Seeks To Raise EUR3M Via Listing On Own Crowdfunding Platform. SeedBlink, a local crowdfunding platform for Romanian IT start-ups, seeks to attract EUR3 million financing in Series A round, of which EUR500,000 through equity crowdinvesting, a platform currently valued at EUR12 million. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]