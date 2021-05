Packaging Maker Dunapack Posts 8% Growth in Revenue to RON153M in 2020

Packaging Maker Dunapack Posts 8% Growth in Revenue to RON153M in 2020. Cardboard packaging manufacturer Dunapack Rambox Prodimpex, posted RON153.2 million (EUR31.8 million) in 2020, an increase of about 8% on the previous year, ZF has calculated from Finance Ministry data. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]