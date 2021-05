Analysts See Romanian Inflation Growing To 3.53%, Leu At Over 5 Units Vs Euro In Next 12 Months



Seven in ten financial analysts polled by CFA Romania expect Romania's inflation rate to grow to 3.53% over the next 12 months, and over 80% of them estimate the leu will depreciate against the euro, to 5.0062 units over the same (...)