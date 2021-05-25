PNL Congress to take place on September 25. Citu: When the PNL congress is convened, more candidacies will come up



The National Liberal Party (PNL) Congress will be organised on September 25 with 5,000 delegates, Liberal sources told AGERPRES on Tuesday. PNL leader Ludovic Orban proposed this date at the meeting of the Executive Bureau of PNL. The same sources said the National Council of PNL will meet (...)