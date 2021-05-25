Gov’t to discuss lifting COVID-19 containment measures from June 1 at next meeting
May 25, 2021
Gov’t to discuss lifting COVID-19 containment measures from June 1 at next meeting.
Prime Minister Florin Citu said on Tuesday that at its next sitting on Thursday or Friday, the government will discuss what COVID-19 containment measures to lift from June 1, mentioning that there is no reason not to move on with a timetable for lifting the measures. “We have presented a... The (...)
