Exceptional memoirs of an American intellectual

Exceptional memoirs of an American intellectual. By Ioan Voicu* It is a great honor for me to present in Romania the memoirs of my professor Richard A. Falk from the Hague Academy of International Law, who in 1966 gave an interesting and instructive special course on new states and jus gentium. He is now professor emeritus... The post (...) [Read the article in Nine O`Clock]