Ambassador Felipe Guillermo Alvarez de Toledo: The mutual commitment to further strengthening the excellent relations between Argentina and Romania is a duty that both honors and brings me a lot of joy.

This year Argentina celebrates the 211th Anniversary of the May Revolution, that fundamental day since our country began –back in 1810- to tell the whole world its willingness to take the road of sovereignty, development and international commitment as a new Nation. Regarding the bilateral (...)