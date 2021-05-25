President Iohannis in Brussels: Fight against climate change must be bearable for both the national economies and for each and every citizen



President Klaus Iohannis, speaking on Monday before the Special European Council meeting in Brussels, said that the fight against climate change must be fair for every EU member state, so that it is bearable both for the national economies and for each and every citizen. “A very important topic (...)