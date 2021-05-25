Former state secretary with Romania’s Health Ministry gets WHO consultant position
Andreea Moldovan, a former secretary of state with the Health Ministry, was appointed a consultant with the WHO, in the department tasked with handling Covid-19 prevention and infections, Stiri.tvr.ro reported. A doctor specializing in infectious diseases and epidemiologist, Moldovan is also (...)
