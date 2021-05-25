Romania's COVID-19 daily case count rises by 381; tests performed in last 24 hours: over 31,800

Romania's COVID-19 daily case count rises by 381; tests performed in last 24 hours: over 31,800. As many as 381 new cases of people infected with SARS-CoV-2 in Romania were recorded in the last 24 hours following over 31,800 tests nationwide, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS), the official novel coronavirus communication task force, reported on Tuesday. These are cases of patients that have not previously tested positive. As of Tuesday, 1,076,154 cases of people infected with the novel coronavirus were confirmed in Romania. Of these, 1,035,115 were declared cured. To date, 7,794,370 RT-PCR tests and 1,113,904 rapid antigen tests have been processed nationwide. In the last 24 hours, 20,519 RT-PCR tests were performed (10,778 based on the case definition and medical protocol and 9,741 on request) and 11,288 rapid antigen tests. Aside from the newly confirmed cases, following the retesting of patients who were already positive, 175 people were reconfirmed positive. AGERPRES (RO - author: Petronius Craiu, editor: Florin Marin; EN - author: Corneliu-Aurelian Colceriu, editor: Adina Panaitescu) [Read the article in Agerpres]