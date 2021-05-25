 
Romaniapress.com

May 25, 2021

Romania's COVID-19 daily case count rises by 381; tests performed in last 24 hours: over 31,800
May 25, 2021

Romania's COVID-19 daily case count rises by 381; tests performed in last 24 hours: over 31,800.

As many as 381 new cases of people infected with SARS-CoV-2 in Romania were recorded in the last 24 hours following over 31,800 tests nationwide, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS), the official novel coronavirus communication task force, reported on Tuesday. These are cases of patients that have not previously tested positive. As of Tuesday, 1,076,154 cases of people infected with the novel coronavirus were confirmed in Romania. Of these, 1,035,115 were declared cured. To date, 7,794,370 RT-PCR tests and 1,113,904 rapid antigen tests have been processed nationwide. In the last 24 hours, 20,519 RT-PCR tests were performed (10,778 based on the case definition and medical protocol and 9,741 on request) and 11,288 rapid antigen tests. Aside from the newly confirmed cases, following the retesting of patients who were already positive, 175 people were reconfirmed positive. AGERPRES (RO - author: Petronius Craiu, editor: Florin Marin; EN - author: Corneliu-Aurelian Colceriu, editor: Adina Panaitescu)

[Read the article in Agerpres]
 
 
SEE ALSO IN ROMANIAN NEWSPAPERS

Black Sea Trade and Development Bank extends loan for "green houses" in Romania The Black Sea Trade and Development Bank (BSTDB) is providing a loan of up to EUR 10 mln to Garanti BBVA Consumer Finance to finance energy improvements and resource efficiency of residential buildings in Romania. The three-year facility will be on-lent to Romanian homeowners to invest in (...)

SeedBlink crowdfunding platform seeks EUR 3 mln in Series A round The crowdfunding platform SeedBlink, specialised in technology startups, aims to raise EUR 3 mln in a Series A round, of which EUR 500,000 through its own platform. SeedBlink's pre-money valuation is EUR 12 mln. The listing on their platform will take place on May 27, when the investors will (...)

Romania's CFA macroeconomic confidence index at 6 years maximum The CFA Romania Association's Macroeconomic Confidence Indicator has increased in May compared to the previous month to 70.7 points, the highest value in the last six years. "Both the overall indicator and its two components [current state and expectations] have reached, for the second (...)

Romania's banking system posts 15% yoy stronger profits in Q1 Romania’s banking system boasted RON 1.9 bln (EUR 383 mln) in the first quarter of the year, which was 17.3% (+15% in euros) more compared to the same period of 2020, according to calculations based on data released by the National Bank of Romania (BNR). Return on assets (ROA) was 1.33%, (...)

Romania's PM Citu bullish about 2021 growth: 6%-9% The worst is over, Romania's economy will grow robustly this year, and even the inflationary pressures are not a real threat, prime minister Florin Citu said on an optimistic note in an interview given to Radio Guerrilla. He mentioned Goldman Sachs projecting 9% GDP growth for Romania this (...)

Romania close to dismantling public freight railway company CFR Marfa Romania's Government will dismantle the country's state-owned freight railway company CFR Marfa, according to a letter sent on May 11, 2021, by the European Commission to the country's Permanent Representation to the European Union. This marks a sharp departure from the plans announced by the (...)

European Commission attaches "to-do list" to Romania's Resilience Plan The European Commission insisted on attaching a list of reforms ("to-do list") on the EUR 16 bln soft loan extended to Romania under the Relaunch and Resilience Plan, according to Ziarul Financiar daily quoting sources familiar to the talks. Furthermore, the EC will invite the International (...)

 


Romaniapress.com : all romanian news. Copyright © DIRECTWAY | News RSS |