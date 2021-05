Black Sea Bank Funds Energy Efficiency Upgrade of Romanian Households via Garanti BBVA

Black Sea Bank Funds Energy Efficiency Upgrade of Romanian Households via Garanti BBVA. The Black Sea Trade and Development Bank (BSTDB) is providing a loan of up to EUR10 million to Garanti BBVA Consumer Finance, to finance energy improvements and resource efficiency of residential buildings in Romania. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]