ING Bank Romania Posts 11% Growth in Gross Profit in 1Q, to RON183M. Lender ING Bank Romania on Tuesday said its pre-tax profit grew 11% on the year in the first quarter of 2021, to RON183 million, while its revenues grew 2% in the same period, to RON544 million. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]