SeedBlink crowdfunding platform seeks EUR 3 mln in Series A roundThe crowdfunding platform SeedBlink, specialised in technology startups, aims to raise EUR 3 mln in a Series A round, of which EUR 500,000 through its own platform. SeedBlink's pre-money valuation is EUR 12 mln. The listing on their platform will take place on May 27, when the investors will (...)
Romania's CFA macroeconomic confidence index at 6 years maximumThe CFA Romania Association's Macroeconomic Confidence Indicator has increased in May compared to the previous month to 70.7 points, the highest value in the last six years. "Both the overall indicator and its two components [current state and expectations] have reached, for the second (...)
Romania's banking system posts 15% yoy stronger profits in Q1Romania’s banking system boasted RON 1.9 bln (EUR 383 mln) in the first quarter of the year, which was 17.3% (+15% in euros) more compared to the same period of 2020, according to calculations based on data released by the National Bank of Romania (BNR). Return on assets (ROA) was 1.33%, (...)
Romania's PM Citu bullish about 2021 growth: 6%-9%The worst is over, Romania's economy will grow robustly this year, and even the inflationary pressures are not a real threat, prime minister Florin Citu said on an optimistic note in an interview given to Radio Guerrilla. He mentioned Goldman Sachs projecting 9% GDP growth for Romania this (...)
Romania close to dismantling public freight railway company CFR MarfaRomania's Government will dismantle the country's state-owned freight railway company CFR Marfa, according to a letter sent on May 11, 2021, by the European Commission to the country's Permanent Representation to the European Union. This marks a sharp departure from the plans announced by the (...)
European Commission attaches "to-do list" to Romania's Resilience PlanThe European Commission insisted on attaching a list of reforms ("to-do list") on the EUR 16 bln soft loan extended to Romania under the Relaunch and Resilience Plan, according to Ziarul Financiar daily quoting sources familiar to the talks. Furthermore, the EC will invite the International (...)