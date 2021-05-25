Romania's TIFF festival partners with San Sebastián for edition focused on Spanish cinema

Transilvania International Film Festival (TIFF), the largest film festival in the country, has partnered with San Sebastián International Film Festival for this year's edition, which will focus on Spanish cinema. TIFF, scheduled to take place between July 23 and August 1 in Cluj-Napoca, will