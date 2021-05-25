PNL's Orban: We don't make reforms because EC requests them, but because they're necessary

PNL's Orban: We don't make reforms because EC requests them, but because they're necessary. The reforms that the Citu Cabinet is making are necessary and in accordance with the governing program, the chairman of the National Liberal Party (PNL), Ludovic Orban, said on Tuesday, after the PNL's leadership meeting. "There is a lot of information in the media which is not in accordance with reality, a lot of it. The reforms made by the Government led by PM Florin Citu are the reforms which are set out in the governing program. We do not make reforms because the European Commission requests them. We make reforms because they are necessary for Romania and we have set these reforms in the ruling program - "Educated Romania", the reform of public pensions, the reform in the area of public salaries, Justice reform, the repairing of all damages brought upon by the previous legislation to the Justice system. All these reforms we make because we need these reforms for Romania. Among the elements which are sought out in the National Recovery and Resilience Plans (PNRR) by the European Commission there is also the reform part, those are the rules based on which each country presents a PNRR which also contains some reforms that are accomplished once along with the PNRR implementation," Orban explained. He specified that the governing program states the same ratio in the GDP of spending for public staff wages. "This does not mean freezing salaries. This means that, if you maintain the same envelope, the same percentage of the GDP for any economic growth, the salaries in the public sector will grow accordingly with the economic growth," the PNL leader said. Orban rejected the information regarding an increase of retirement age. "It is not true that we want to increase the retirement age. There is a draft which allows those able to work even after retiring, to not go through the humiliating process, year after year, to ask the company's manager to allow them to work after retirement, but assign that right to able-bodied people who want to keep working even after the retirement age, but we will not increase the mandatory retirement age", he said. According to him, recalculating pensions is part of this system's reform. "There must be a predictable mechanism which will take into account the objective economic indicators which are at the basis of increasing of the pension point, and recalculating pensions is part of the reform, because the objective of recalculating pensions is to eliminate the inequities within the system", Ludovic Orban said.AGERPRES(RO - author: Florentina Peia, editor: Claudia Stanescu; EN - author: Catalin Cristian Trandafir, editor: Maria Voican) [Read the article in Agerpres] SEE ALSO IN ROMANIAN NEWSPAPERS

Black Sea Trade and Development Bank extends loan for "green houses" in Romania The Black Sea Trade and Development Bank (BSTDB) is providing a loan of up to EUR 10 mln to Garanti BBVA Consumer Finance to finance energy improvements and resource efficiency of residential buildings in Romania. The three-year facility will be on-lent to Romanian homeowners to invest in (...)



SeedBlink crowdfunding platform seeks EUR 3 mln in Series A round The crowdfunding platform SeedBlink, specialised in technology startups, aims to raise EUR 3 mln in a Series A round, of which EUR 500,000 through its own platform. SeedBlink's pre-money valuation is EUR 12 mln. The listing on their platform will take place on May 27, when the investors will (...)



Romania's CFA macroeconomic confidence index at 6 years maximum The CFA Romania Association's Macroeconomic Confidence Indicator has increased in May compared to the previous month to 70.7 points, the highest value in the last six years. "Both the overall indicator and its two components [current state and expectations] have reached, for the second (...)



Romania's banking system posts 15% yoy stronger profits in Q1 Romania’s banking system boasted RON 1.9 bln (EUR 383 mln) in the first quarter of the year, which was 17.3% (+15% in euros) more compared to the same period of 2020, according to calculations based on data released by the National Bank of Romania (BNR). Return on assets (ROA) was 1.33%, (...)



Romania's PM Citu bullish about 2021 growth: 6%-9% The worst is over, Romania's economy will grow robustly this year, and even the inflationary pressures are not a real threat, prime minister Florin Citu said on an optimistic note in an interview given to Radio Guerrilla. He mentioned Goldman Sachs projecting 9% GDP growth for Romania this (...)



Romania close to dismantling public freight railway company CFR Marfa Romania's Government will dismantle the country's state-owned freight railway company CFR Marfa, according to a letter sent on May 11, 2021, by the European Commission to the country's Permanent Representation to the European Union. This marks a sharp departure from the plans announced by the (...)



European Commission attaches "to-do list" to Romania's Resilience Plan The European Commission insisted on attaching a list of reforms ("to-do list") on the EUR 16 bln soft loan extended to Romania under the Relaunch and Resilience Plan, according to Ziarul Financiar daily quoting sources familiar to the talks. Furthermore, the EC will invite the International (...)

