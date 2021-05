Bosch Posts Consolidated Sales of RON2.2B in Romania in 2020 Fiscal Year

Germany's Bosch Group registered consolidated net sales of nearly RON2.2 billion (EUR448 million) in Romania in the fiscal year 2020, up 3% compared with 2019. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]