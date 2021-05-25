Almost 26 pct of eligible population is vaccinated with at least one dose of COVID-19 serum



25.93% of the eligible population over 16 years of age (4,173,138 people) were vaccinated with at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine until Tuesday at 12:00 hrs, informs Platforma RO Vaccination, on their Facebook page. According to the cited source, 20.69% of the eligible population (over 16 years old) is vaccinated with the full immunisation scheme (3,330,428 people), and 5.23% of the eligible population (16+) is vaccinated with a single dose (842,710 people ). 74.07% of the eligible population (16+) is unvaccinated (11,918,424 people). By age categories, the situation is as follows: * 16-19 years - full immunisation scheme - 54,323 people, with a single dose - 44,435 people, unvaccinated people - 720,919; * 20-29 years - full immunisation scheme - 273,216 people, with a single dose - 124,397 people, unvaccinated people - 1,659,028; * 30-39 years - full immunisation scheme - 468,449 people, with a single dose - 150,858 people, unvaccinated people - 2,075,521; * 40-49 years - full immunisation scheme - 625,748 people, with a single dose - 166,926 people, unvaccinated people - 2,227,118; * 50-59 years - full immunisation scheme - 619,639 people, with a single dose - 155,994 people, unvaccinated people - 1,765,917; * 60-69 years - full immunisation scheme - 719,193 people, with a single dose - 124,977 people, unvaccinated people - 1,655,035; * 70-79 years - full immunisation scheme - 431,721 people, with a single dose - 56,178 people, unvaccinated people - 1,043,134; * over 80 years - full immunisation scheme - 138,139 people, with a single dose - 18,945 people, unvaccinated people - 771,752.AGERPRES(RO - author: Roberto Stan, editor: Andreea Rotaru; EN - author: Simona iacob, editor: Maria Voican)