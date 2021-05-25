Gheorghita: Government to run emotion-centered COVID vaccination communication campaign
May 25, 2021
Gheorghita: Government to run emotion-centered COVID vaccination communication campaign.
The government’s upcoming COVID vaccination communication campaign will run on all media channels and will have “emotion” at its core, while aiming to increase confidence in the medical system and in science in general. “The Romanian government has prepared a communication campaign that will soon (...)
[Read the article in Nine O`Clock]