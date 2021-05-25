IntMin Bode: Gendarmes’ participation in Resolute Support Mission, proof of Romania’s commitment to supporting democratic values

IntMin Bode: Gendarmes’ participation in Resolute Support Mission, proof of Romania’s commitment to supporting democratic values. The Romanian gendarmes who participated in NATO’s Resolute Support Mission in Afghanistan were presented on Tuesday with distinctions on behalf of the Ministry of the Interior and the U.S. Army. Interior Minister Lucian Bode said that the gendarmes’ participation in the NATO mission is staunch (...) [Read the article in Nine O`Clock]