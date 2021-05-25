Orban: PNRR to be presented on Wednesday in plenary of joint Standing Bureaus. We don’t make reforms because EC requests them, but because they’re necessary



Orban: PNRR to be presented on Wednesday in plenary of joint Standing Bureaus. We don’t make reforms because EC requests them, but because they’re necessary.

The Senate and the Chamber of Deputies shall convene on Wednesday, in plenary session, to present the National Resilience and Recovery Plan (PNRR), Speaker of the Chamber of Deputies Ludovic Orban announced on Tuesday, after the meeting of the joint Standing Bureaus. “The joint Standing Bureaus (...)