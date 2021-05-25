 
President Iohannis: Romania supports rapid and unitary implementation of Digital COVID Certificate
President Klaus Iohannis has attended, Monday and Tuesday, the extraordinary meeting of the European Council, taking place in Brussels, context in which he emphasized Romania's support for the "fast" and "unitary" implementation of Digital COVID Certificates at the European level. According to the Presidential Administration, in his intervention, President Klaus Iohannis reaffirmed Romania's support for maintaining the coordinated approach, at the level of the EU, both in regard to the current management of the health crisis, as well as with regards to the demarches to gradually relax restrictive measures introduced by member-states. The head of state also emphasized the particular importance of continuing the vaccination campaigns at an accelerated rate, together with increasing the efforts regarding the production and ensuring sufficient reserves of vaccines at the European level. "President Klaus Iohannis hailed the finalization of inter-institutional negotiations regarding the Digital COVID Certificate and emphasized our country's support for the rapid and unitary implementation of these certificates at the European level. The President of Romania insisted on the fact that the use of this certificate mustn't affect the exercising of the citizens' fundamental right to freedom of movement," the Presidential Administration shows. The head of state also emphasized the importance of solidarity at the international level, context in which he reaffirmed Romania's support for the operationalization, as quickly as possible, of a European mechanism to donate vaccines to third-party countries, especially the partners of the Union in the Eastern Vicinity and the Western Balkans. In this context, President Iohannis mentioned that Romania donated to the Republic of Moldova over 300,000 doses and will donate to Ukraine 100,000. AGERPRES (RO - author: Florentina Peia, editor: Claudia Stanescu, EN - author: Razvan-Adrian Pandea, editor: Simona Iacob)

[Read the article in Agerpres]
 
 
