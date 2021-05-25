Green diplomacy network, launched by MAE, with 18 diplomatic missions included in first stage

Green diplomacy network, launched by MAE, with 18 diplomatic missions included in first stage. Romania's climate diplomacy pilot network was launched on Tuesday, following an initiative of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MAE), including, in a first stage, 18 diplomatic missions of our country, the most active in the field of climate diplomacy. The Minister of Foreign Affairs, Bogdan Aurescu, stated that the objectives of the network are structured around four pillars: identifying and implementing bilateral projects of common interest and stimulating cooperation in terms of know-how, technology; promoting national priorities and perspectives on climate issues; supporting the objectives agreed at the level of the European Union; supporting the implementation of the national policy for international development cooperation. "It is a pilot network, because in the long run we aim for all Romanian missions to be part of this network. We are currently witnessing the effects of increasingly acute climate change, with a negative impact on the environment. Many of the changes observed are unprecedented: the atmosphere and ocean have warmed, snow and ice quantities have declined, sea levels have risen, and there are effects that we see in our daily lives that have a major impact on our quality of life," the Romanian minister said. The Minister of Environment, Waters and Forests, Barna Tanczos, who celebrates his birthday on Tuesday, stated that the launch of the climate diplomacy network is a real gift for him. He stressed that an "ambitious climate policy is the only solution to reduce climate risks". Alexandra-Maria Bocse, state councilor for climate and sustainability, mentioned that the Presidential Administration has pleaded in recent months for the need of Romanian institutions to adapt to the intersectoral challenge posed by climate change, but also for increasing the number of experts in the field. According to Romania's ambassador in London, Laura Popescu, the world's economies are increasingly aware that the impact of climate change on international security is "a pressing issue that requires appropriate intervention." She pointed out that the United Kingdom is at the top of the world's leaders in combating climate change and said she was convinced that its experience would contribute to Romania's goals in the network. Romania's ambassador in Copenhagen, Alexandru Gradinar, said that Denmark is a country "with great ambitions in terms of climate", having organized its diplomatic offices in a green network since 2019, and within the Danish Ministry of Foreign Affairs there is a department dedicated to climate diplomacy. According to Cornel Feruta, Secretary of State in the MAE, the pilot network currently brings together the following Romanian diplomatic missions: Brussels - EU, Brussels - NATO, Romania's Permanent Mission in New York, Romania's Permanent Mission in Geneva, the embassies in Nairobi, Kuwait, London, Copenhagen, Rome, Bern, Stockholm, The Hague, Vienna, Paris, Warsaw, Oslo, Islamabad, Washington.AGERPRES(RO - author: Irinela Visan, editor: Andreea Rotaru; EN - author: Simona Iacob, editor: Maria Voican) [Read the article in Agerpres] SEE ALSO IN ROMANIAN NEWSPAPERS

