Gov't to run emotion-centered COVID vaccination communication campaign

Gov't to run emotion-centered COVID vaccination communication campaign. The government's upcoming COVID vaccination communication campaign will run on all media channels and will have "emotion" at its core, while aiming to increase confidence in the medical system and in science in general. "The Romanian government has prepared a communication campaign that will soon start on all media channels, and which will mainly play on emotion, on what we missed during all this time of pandemic - due to the physical distancing required by the pandemic and the risk of disease - and on vaccination as the solution allowing us to get again close to each other, to return to normal. We hope that this communication campaign will be an asset as regards awareness of the importance of vaccination as the right, safe and effective medical method to return to normalcy," coordinator of the national COVID vaccination campaign, Dr. Valeriu Gheorghita told a press conference at the Victoria Palace of Government today. The head of the National COVID Vaccination Coordination Committee added that people need to understand that the authorities have been and remain concerned "about their worries, anxieties, fears," and are not interested in "figures" or "statistics". "There are people who have been left with sequelae for life. There are broken families, there are people who lost their loved ones - all these things matter and we need to understand that vaccination is for everyone, is a right for everyone and what we do and what we want to do are actions that increase the people's confidence in the medical system, in science in general, in authority, and if you want, in all of us who want the health system to go in the best possible direction, so that everyone can find the right place and the right time to get vaccinated," said Valeriu Gheorghita. He pointed out that the success of the vaccination campaign can be declared when the last person who wanted to get immunized will be able to do so safely. AGERPRES (RO - author: Daniel Florea, editor: Claudia Stanescu; EN - author: Simona Klodnischi, editor: Simona Iacob) [Read the article in Agerpres] SEE ALSO IN ROMANIAN NEWSPAPERS

Black Sea Trade and Development Bank extends loan for "green houses" in Romania The Black Sea Trade and Development Bank (BSTDB) is providing a loan of up to EUR 10 mln to Garanti BBVA Consumer Finance to finance energy improvements and resource efficiency of residential buildings in Romania. The three-year facility will be on-lent to Romanian homeowners to invest in (...)



SeedBlink crowdfunding platform seeks EUR 3 mln in Series A round The crowdfunding platform SeedBlink, specialised in technology startups, aims to raise EUR 3 mln in a Series A round, of which EUR 500,000 through its own platform. SeedBlink's pre-money valuation is EUR 12 mln. The listing on their platform will take place on May 27, when the investors will (...)



Romania's CFA macroeconomic confidence index at 6 years maximum The CFA Romania Association's Macroeconomic Confidence Indicator has increased in May compared to the previous month to 70.7 points, the highest value in the last six years. "Both the overall indicator and its two components [current state and expectations] have reached, for the second (...)



Romania's banking system posts 15% yoy stronger profits in Q1 Romania’s banking system boasted RON 1.9 bln (EUR 383 mln) in the first quarter of the year, which was 17.3% (+15% in euros) more compared to the same period of 2020, according to calculations based on data released by the National Bank of Romania (BNR). Return on assets (ROA) was 1.33%, (...)



Romania's PM Citu bullish about 2021 growth: 6%-9% The worst is over, Romania's economy will grow robustly this year, and even the inflationary pressures are not a real threat, prime minister Florin Citu said on an optimistic note in an interview given to Radio Guerrilla. He mentioned Goldman Sachs projecting 9% GDP growth for Romania this (...)



Romania close to dismantling public freight railway company CFR Marfa Romania's Government will dismantle the country's state-owned freight railway company CFR Marfa, according to a letter sent on May 11, 2021, by the European Commission to the country's Permanent Representation to the European Union. This marks a sharp departure from the plans announced by the (...)



European Commission attaches "to-do list" to Romania's Resilience Plan The European Commission insisted on attaching a list of reforms ("to-do list") on the EUR 16 bln soft loan extended to Romania under the Relaunch and Resilience Plan, according to Ziarul Financiar daily quoting sources familiar to the talks. Furthermore, the EC will invite the International (...)

