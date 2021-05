Raiffeisen Bank Green Bonds Start Trading on Bucharest Stock Exchange Thursday

Raiffeisen Bank Green Bonds Start Trading on Bucharest Stock Exchange Thursday. Green bonds issued by Raiffeisen Bank, the local division of Austria’s Raiffeisen Bank Group, will start trading on the Bucharest Stock Exchange Thursday under the ticker symbol RBRO26, the stock market announced Tuesday. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]